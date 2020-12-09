Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,066 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,209 shares of company stock worth $856,802. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

