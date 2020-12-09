Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 14,456 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.85 and a 200-day moving average of $228.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

