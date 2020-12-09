Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 12,955 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $258,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,053 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

