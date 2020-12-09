Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 36.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $289.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,779,522.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $138,641.31. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

