Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,338 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.