Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 235,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,282 shares of company stock valued at $18,499,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Nutanix stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

