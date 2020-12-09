Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1,189.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,929 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HollyFrontier by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HollyFrontier by 7.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in HollyFrontier by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

