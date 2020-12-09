Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 188.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 71.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $445,508.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,124.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,343. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

