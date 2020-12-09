Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 50,711 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,036.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

