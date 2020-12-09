Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 194,703 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,703 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Apache worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APA opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

