Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 13,218 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arvinas by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ARVN stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.