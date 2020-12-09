Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.03 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

