Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

