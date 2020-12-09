Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,691,000 after purchasing an additional 192,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.43.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $509.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $522.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

