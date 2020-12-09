Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.09% of Insperity worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 141.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after acquiring an additional 445,598 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 51.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 375,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 84.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after acquiring an additional 306,575 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 97.1% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NSP opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,510. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

