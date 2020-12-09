Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of SkyWest worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SkyWest by 298.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

