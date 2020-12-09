Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

