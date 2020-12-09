Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.17 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 112,813 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after buying an additional 171,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 201,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

NYSE:EQT opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

