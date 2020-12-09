Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.09 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

