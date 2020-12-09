Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 536,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 318,156 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

