Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 357.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

