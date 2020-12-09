Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.98 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,870.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $12,658,247.12. Insiders have sold 357,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,167,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

