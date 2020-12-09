Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

NYSE:KMX opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

