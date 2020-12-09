Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

CHRW opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

