Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,788 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,601,074 shares of company stock valued at $162,211,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3,327.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

