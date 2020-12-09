Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,269 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of SVMK worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SVMK by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $635,276. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.