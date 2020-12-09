Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,126.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $19,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 570,676 shares of company stock worth $43,439,981 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

