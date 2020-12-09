Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after acquiring an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Equitable stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

