Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 85,604 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,604 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Capri worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $9,963,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 54.8% during the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

NYSE CPRI opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

