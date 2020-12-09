Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 81,583 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,583 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

