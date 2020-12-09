Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 19,688 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,005,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 133.21, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,840 shares of company stock worth $574,034. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

