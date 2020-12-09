Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 19,436 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 510.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

