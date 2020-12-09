Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,453 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

