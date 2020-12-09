Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,342,000 after buying an additional 636,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after buying an additional 180,866 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

