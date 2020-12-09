Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,794 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 47,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $1,036,738.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,268.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock worth $223,614,098. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

