Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.