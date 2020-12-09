Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 99,342 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,342 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 388,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.