Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 70,966 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $48,947,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

