Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 63,719 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 829.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

