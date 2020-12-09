Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 1,283 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total transaction of $183,971.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,325.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,244 shares of company stock worth $10,006,557. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.84 and its 200-day moving average is $260.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.85, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.