Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 104,950 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.16% of Knowles worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -454.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

