Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

ESLT stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.