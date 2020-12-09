easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $12.37 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.