e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.56% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $75,838.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,031.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $200,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $23.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.