Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Duke Realty worth $84,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

