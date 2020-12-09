DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSDVY. HSBC downgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $81.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.19.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

