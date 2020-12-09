DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul Sells 4,512 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60.

DSP Group stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $408.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.83. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

