Donaldson Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report released on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

DCI stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Donaldson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 10,388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $4,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.