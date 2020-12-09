Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

