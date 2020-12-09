Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 84,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.14 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) Company Profile (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

